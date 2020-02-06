Jagan-BJP ‘quid pro quo’ on AP Capital shifting?

The YCP came to power by promising to forcefully get Special Status from the Union Government. In the last seven months however, CM Jagan has not raised his voice on the status issue. In return for this, the BJP is not interfering with the AP Capital shifting. While Modi Circar considers Special Status as a closed chapter, Jagan Circar is considering Vizag Capital as a non-negotiable issue. Both the parties have an obvious understanding of ‘quid pro quo’. This is causing much concern among the farmers who will suffer heavy property loss once Capital is shifted out of Amaravati.

Political circles say that very unfortunately, the quid pro quo politics has been hurting Andhra Pradesh ever since YS Rajasekhar Reddy Regime. The 6-year YSR rule was marked by massive benefits sharing in corruption scandals. Subsequently, the CBI cases shook the state for five years after YSR death till separate Telangana was formed. After Jagan came to power in 2019, the quid pro quo politics returned to dominate the AP state while Telangana is relatively enjoying better stability. As usual, YCP Regime is bargaining for its power in every issue.

As a result, doubts are increasing that BJP may not interfere with Capital shifting as long as Jagan would not demand Special Status.