‘Sad that Rajinikanth has not realised harmful effects of CAA’

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Thursday said it is sad that actor Rajinikanth has not realised the harmful effects of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Speaking to reporters near here Stalin said Rajinikanth should first think and research the harmful effects of CAA. It is sad that he has not realised the negative aspects of CAA and he would change his views on the law once he realises its impact.

Stalin spoke to the media after inaugurating the signature campaign against CAA at Kovalam near here.

On Wednesday Rajinikanth came out in support of CAA and added that he will be the first person to come in the support of the Muslim community if CAA affected them in anyway.

He also said that the political parties for their own self-interest and religious leaders were joining the protesters, which was wrong.

Answering reporters over his silence on the CAA, Rajinikanth said the Central government has clearly said that Indian citizens will not be affected by the Act.

He said Indian Muslims have stayed back here in their “janmabhoomi” during the partition in 1947, and how could they be sent back.

“If something like that happens, I, Rajinikanth will be the first person to voice in their support if they were affected,” he said.

Rajinikanth urged the students to get detailed information before joining any protest as any police first information report (FIR) registered against them will spoil their future.

He also told the students that if they do not do research, then the political parties will use them.