Two new titles considered for Prabhas’ Jaan

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is working on a romantic entertainer which was titled Jaan. With producer Dil Raju requesting the title, Prabhas could not say no. 96 remake is titled Jaanu and Prabhas along with his team decided to change his film’s title. The makers registered ‘Oh Dear’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’ with the Film Chamber recently. It is heard that both the titles are registered for Prabhas’ ongoing project.

Considering the film’s genre, the makers decided to go with a soft title for the film. It is unclear as of now which would be the final title of the film. The shoot of this romantic drama is taking place in Hyderabad. Massive sets are erected and Pooja Hegde joined the shoot recently. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations are the producers.