Vijayasai, Buggana, Mithun, etc shower new love on Kia

YCP Ministers and MPs have changed their attitude from negative to positive towards Kia Motors overnight. They questioned a few months ago why Chandrababu gave huge incentives to Kia but now they are talking to offer all facilities to the Korean company not to shift its unit. Today, quite unusually, MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mithun Reddy and Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy made desperate efforts to convince the people that Kia management is very happy with AP Circar.

However, no Kia official formally rejected media reports on their company efforts to shift to Tamil Nadu. But, YCP is speaking on behalf of them to say that Kia further expansion will be done in AP only. Buggana spoke elaborately on Kia but he did not clarify whether or not AP Circar has cancelled industrial incentives given to it by previous Chandrababu Regime.

YCP is particularly upset after TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu raised Kia issue in Lok Sabha. He told the House that Modi Circar should interfere in AP affairs to prevent Jagan policies from scaring away investors like Kia from AP. Opposing this, YCP MP Gorantla Madhav obstructed Naidu’s speech with slogans. For the first time, the YCP leaders began speaking in a defensive manner on industrial development without any mention of their only priority which is welfare Cash Transfer promises.