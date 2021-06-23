AP CM Jagan thanks Chiranjeevi

AP CM Jagan thanked mega star for his recent kind words on the government. It seems, Chiranjeevi is trying to be politically neutral and win governments’ favour. Details as follows.

It is known news that Chiranjeevi has praised Jagan government’s vaccination program recently. He tweeted, “ So happy at the fabulous feat of vaccinating over 13.72 lac people in a single day by Health teams in #AndhraPradesh.Your efforts fill confidence in everyone about defeating the Covid monster! Way to go TeamAP. More Power to You!Congrats to Sri @ysjagan for inspiring leadership.”

@KChiruTweets Garu, on behalf of the state government, I thank you for your kind words of appreciation. Credit goes to the team effort by the Village/Ward Secretariats, Volunteers, ANMs, ASHA workers, PHC doctors, Mandal Officers, District Officers, JCs & Collectors. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 23, 2021

However, Chiranjeevi’s soft nature is not much appreciated by his fans. Especially they don’t like it when Chiranjeevi praises YS Jagan. Most of them want Chiranjeevi to support Pawan Kalyan, who is vehemently opposing Jagan’s ruling. They even reminded him how Sakshi tarnished his image 10 years ago. Some of his fans did not support even when he demanded Bharata Ratna for legend NTR. However Chiranjeevi, as usual, not hesitating to appreciate and raise voice for those who damaged him at some point of time.