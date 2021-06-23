EC disqualifies former union minister Balaram Naik for 3yrs!

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday disqualified Congress senior leader and former union minister P Balaram Naik from contesting elections for a period of three years.

He was disqualified for failing to submit election expenditure details of 2019 Lok Sabha polls within a stipulated time.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Shawshank Goel issued orders to this effect.

Naik contested from Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 but lost to TRS.

As per norms, a contesting candidate has to submit election expenditure details to EC within one month of declaration of result.

However, Naik failed to do so.

Naik has been disqualified to contest elections for Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council for three years till June 2024.

With this, he can’t contest Telangana Assembly polls in December 2023 and Lok Sabha elections in April 2024.