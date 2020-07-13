AP CMO secrets: PV Ramesh targetted while Ajay Reddy safe

Nothing seems to be transparent in the affairs of the YCP administration. A few days ago, official leaks came out that advisor Ajay Kallam Reddy was stripped of his departments in the CMO along with PV Ramesh. But now, it was clear that Ajay Reddy is continuing to wield influence and checking all the files as before regarding his concerned departments. At the same time, PV Ramesh was not allowed to see the files concerning his departments which included health.

This has made it clear that the recent operation CMO was indeed aimed at showing the door to PV Ramesh but not Ajay Reddy. Since Jagan Reddy came to power, top officials and advisors like LV Subrahmanyam and others faced harassment and victimisation. But no Reddy has faced such embarrassment so far. When the ruling party leaked stories of action against Ajay Reddy, there was a lot of confusion in AP political circles whether Jagan Reddy was totally dependent on Praveen Prakash in the CMO.

But now, it was becoming clear that Ajay Reddy was retaining his former hold on the crucial revenue and other departments. Moreover, even after leaked stories of removal of his control, Ajay Reddy accompanied Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy to Delhi. He assisted Buggana to present problems of pending financial dues from the Centre. This was despite the BJP AP leaders having criticised Ajay Reddy for making false allegations against Union Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s comments on current charges. Whatever, the YCP political games seem to be beyond the expectations of rivals.