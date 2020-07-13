Ravi Teja gives his nod for a Digital Release

The makers of V and RED have been approached by digital giants to release these films on OTT platforms but the lead actors are not ready said the speculations. The latest update is that Ravi Teja asked the makers of Krack to decide on the release date and take a call as per their convenience. Ravi Teja clarified that he is not against the film’s digital release and wanted the makers to find the best deal.

The film’s producer Tagore Madhu is in talks with a couple of digital giants to close the deal. Two weeks of the film’s shoot is left pending and Ravi Teja even announced that he would join the sets when all the arrangements are done. Gopichand Malineni is directing Krack and Ravi Teja plays a powerful cop in this action thriller. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and the film is carrying decent expectations.