Jagan Cabinet to decide on new districts in two days

Andhra Pradesh political scene is going to receive yet another severe jolt. The Jagan Reddy Cabinet is all set to take a final decision on the formation of new districts on July 15. Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has long been indicating that each Lok Sabha constituency will be formed into a district. Thus, in place of existing 13 districts, AP will have 25 new districts. Just like in many other major issues, the ruling YCP has not taken opinions of either Opposition parties of civil society on new districts. Its game-changing 3 Capitals decision was still stuck in a protracted legal battle with different stakeholders filing cases against the move.

From the beginning, there have been lots of dissenting voices against the new districts. Its very proposal to form new districts based on Lok Sabha constituencies was seen as an erroneous and faulty idea. As it is, LS constituencies undergo geographical changes from time to time because of delimitation. Then, it will have an impact on the functioning of the new districts.

Moreover, in Guntur district, there were four Lok Sabha seats which are Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla and Narasaraopet. Tenali was removed in delimitation and it ceased to be a Lok Sabha seat since 2009 polls. Bapatla LS constituency has got many assembly segments located in Prakasam district. If new districts are formed as per Jagan plan, just Guntur district will have three new districts.

There are allegations that the CM has not even consulted leaders within his party before forming the new districts. He did not also take any party’s opinion before announcing 3 Capitals in the State Assembly.