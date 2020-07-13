Puri Jagannadh in hunt for Bollywood composer for Fighter

Ismart Shankar happened to be a perfect comeback for veteran music composer Manisharma and the top composer is now occupied with a dozen interesting Telugu projects. He was speculated to compose the music for Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Devarakonda starrer Fighter. After Karan Johar’s entry, Fighter turned out to be a pan Indian film. To appeal to a wide section of the audience, Karan Johar suggested Puri Jagannadh to work with one of the top Bollywood music composers and Puri too gave his nod.

Manisharma is no longer associated with the film and the hunt for the right music composer is on. Karan Johar wanted Puri to work with multiple music composers but Puri is keen to finalize one of the top composers for Fighter. Things will be finalized soon after which the music sittings will commence. Puri is currently in Mumbai while Vijay Devarakonda is in Hyderabad. The next schedule of the film will commence in Hyderabad after a set would be erected in Ramoji Film City. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are jointly producing Fighter which will release next year.