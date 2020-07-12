Corona treatment kits to doorsteps of patients: AP move

The Jagan Reddy government has decided to allow home isolation of the new Coronavirus positive patients. The decision comes amid non-stop rise in the number of cases each passing day. With this, the government has ordered the officials to send treatment kits directly to the doorsteps of the patients.

Each kit will contain the medicine required, masks, gloves, sanitizers, pulse oxymeters and so on. Alarmingly, the virus cases are increasing by over 1700 cases each day. As the government is stepping up the tests, more and more cases are being reported.

The hospitals are under heavy pressure to deal with the rising demand for Covid treatment. Many complaints are coming against lack of quality food at the government quarantine centres. Even the treatment at the government hospitals is being termed inadequate.

Analysts say that like Telangana, AP is also facing grave threat from the epidemic. Amid this, the government has come forward to reduce the suffering of the virus patients. There are also complaints of the government facilities not conducting proper Covid tests. The door delivery of treatment kits is being seen as a big relief now. But, at the same time, the Government should not neglect elderly patients and those in risk of severe virus attack.