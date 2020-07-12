CM Jagan betrayed unemployed youth, says Kala

TDP AP President K Kala Venkatrao has flayed the YCP Government for ‘breaking the back’ of unemployed youth in the state instead of creating job opportunities for them by encouraging industry, trade and business. He recalled that CM Jaganmohan Reddy made huge promises to create jobs by bringing Special Category Status but after coming to power, he has fallen silent on that.

The TDP leader mockingly said that the CM promised to release a ‘job calendar’ every January but in his first one year rule itself, Jagan Reddy became responsible for removal of 3 lakh jobs. Also, a new conspiracy was being hatched to remove the outsourcing and contract jobs. This Chief Minister could not give one single permanent job to any unemployed youth in the last 14 months of his rule.

Mr. Venkatrao pointed out that not a single industry has come in the last one year nor there were any efforts to bring investments. Instead, the ruling party’s anti-industry policies were driving away investors. The candidates, who were spending lakhs of rupees for preparations for competitive exams, were also let down as no job notifications were being given. The skill development centres opened by the previous TDP regime were closed down all over the state.

The TDP senior leader termed it as unfortunate that the ruling party Ministers and leaders were looting all resources and filling their pockets while the unemployed youth and general public were suffering greatly due to lack of incomes. Jagan Reddy would go down in history as a betrayer of unemployed youth. The CM was apparently thinking that it was enough to give his partymen and sympathisers jobs as advisors at high salaries at the cost of ordinary job-seekers across the state.

Mr. Venkatrao asked what happened to Jagan Reddy’s roaring statement that he would make the Central Government bow its head and give Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. By cancelling the unemployment allowance, the CM has removed the food from the mouths of lakhs of youth. The AP youth were preparing to rise in rebellion against the Jagan Reddy Government’s anti-people policies. The same youth, who said ‘Ravali Jagan Kavali Jagan’, were now saying ‘Povali Jagan’ (Jagan must go).