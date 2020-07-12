Aishwarya Rai and Aaraadhya tested positive with coronavirus now

Big B Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are already tested positive with coronavirus and they are being treated in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital in an isolation unit. The tests are conducted for the entire Bachchan family and the household workers, guards, maids, other helpers. Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan is tested negative while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaraadhya are tested positive with coronavirus. The results are out this afternoon.

It is unclear if Aishwarya and Aaraadhya will be shifted to the hospital or if they wish to get treated in home isolation. The BMC workers sanitized the entire premises of Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa this afternoon. The family members of Anupam Kher got tested positive with coronavirus. Veteran actress Rekha’s guard are tested positive with coronavirus after which her bungalow got sealed. The entire region is announced as red zone. Bollywood is now scared enough after several top actors are infected with coronavirus.