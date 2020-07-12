Sai Dharam Tej’s makeover for his next

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej is wrapping up the shoot of Solo Brathuke So Better which will hit the screens next year. Tej plays an IAS officer in this next film that will be a political drama and will be directed by Deva Katta. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in a new look with a different makeover for the role. He is currently losing weight to look fit and perfect as an IAS officer in this untitled film.

Sai Dharam Tej is also observing the body language of the several young IAS officers of the country and is preparing himself to suit the body language of an IAS officer. The regular shoot commences next year and Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady. Ramya Krishna plays a powerful role in this untitled political drama that is produced by Sri Balaji Media. Deva Katta who is running low in his career aims a strong comeback with this film.