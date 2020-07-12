Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam is a perfect tribute to women

Rana Daggubati’s upcoming project Viraata Parvam is in the final stages of shoot. The film is a social drama that is directed by Venu Udugula. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and Suresh Babu, Sudhakar Cherukuri are the producers. Viraata Parvam is set in the 1990s and narrates about a political incident that turns out to be a personal rivalry. Speaking in an interview, Venu Udugula says that Viraata Parvam is a perfect tribute to women.

“Rana plays the lead and crucial role. Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Priyamani and Eswari Rao will be seen in other prominent roles. Every role has its own importance and they will have a strong impact on screen. Viraata Parvam is a perfect tribute for women. Sai Chand and Naveen Chandra will be seen in other crucial roles. Ten days of shoot is left pending and we need to shoot these episodes with a crew of 300 members. Hence we are waiting for the right time to resume the shoot and wrap it up” says Venu Udugula.