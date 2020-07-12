Nanavati hospital issues a statement on Amitabh Bachchan’s health

The entire country woke up to shock hearing the news that Big B Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are tested positive with coronavirus. The duo visited Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai last night and they were admitted in the ICU. The hospital authorities issued a statement that Amitabh Bachchan is quite stable and he showed mild symptoms. Both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen testing after getting admitted into the hospital. They are currently treated in an isolation unit.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were tested negative with coronavirus. Amitabh urged all those who got in touch with him from the past ten days to get tested with coronavirus. The entire country wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery after Amitabh posted on his twitter handle about tested positive with coronavirus.