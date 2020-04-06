AP Corona cases rose by 1,021 per cent last week: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a scathing attack on the YSRCP government, blaming it for ignoring the testing of suspected cases. He said it was very alarming that the total +ve cases rose by 1,021 per cent in the last one week. But, many more tests need to be done. The problem would be much bigger once full scale testing is done. AP last week average is highly dangerous when compared to 222 per cent average rise in the country.

Mr. Naidu alleged that there is largescale under-reporting in AP. Even, some leaders from Kerala have already talked about suppression of facts in AP. The YSRCP government is not having political will to correct its mistakes. The testing labs are not being raised from the existing 5.

While the Prime Minister Modi is talking to all sections of experts, political leaders and NGOs, the AP CM is not taking anybody into confidence. This is not a personal issue for CM Jaganmohan Reddy. He should launch immediate steps to make united efforts to create confidence in the people, Naidu said.