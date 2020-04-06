One more tragedy strikes Rajiv Kanakala’s family

Actor Rajiv Kanakala received one more shock after his sister Sri Lakshmi Kanakala passed away today due to prolonged illness. She has been suffering from cancer from some time and she breathed her last today. Her husband Peddi Rama Rao is a well-known journalist and she is survived by two daughters. Rajiv Kanakala’s father Devadas Kanakala passed away last year and now one more tragedy struck his family.

Sri Lakshmi acted in several serials in E TV and Gemini TV. She also acted in a couple of films. Her health worsened from the past couple of weeks. Rajiv Kanakala and his family informed their relatives about the tragedy and asked them to stay away from attending her last rites. Rest in Peace Sri Lakshmi Kanakala.