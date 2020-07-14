AP Covid recovery lowest in India: Naidu blames Govt

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the inordinate delays caused in Coronavirus test results was leading to the rapid spread of infections in Andhra Pradesh. It was painful to see AP recording the lowest recovery rate in the country while the State reached the 5th position in active cases. In the last one month, Covid cases went up by 91.2 per cent and death rate increased by 70 per cent.

The TDP chief asked how this Government can contain the virus spread if it went on taking 20 days to give test results. Another grievous failure was wastate of thousands of samples and test kits in every district. In just Prakasam district, they wasted 27,000 samples and kits. Nearly 2 lakh units were wasted all over the state. Lot of confusion gripped people as test results were showing positive as negative and negative as positive.

Mr. Naidu said it would not be enough to say that lakhs of tests were being conducted but speed and accuracy were required in the test results to prevent virus. Even YCP Ministers themselves do not have trust in the treatment in the State. Deputy CM Amjad Basha got discharged from Tirupati General Hospital and got himself admitted in a private hospital in Hyderabad. This showed how the failures of the YCP government reached a peak.

Stating that even Donald Trump started wearing masks now, Mr. Naidu demanded CM Jagan to explain what kind of message he was giving by not wearing face masks in public appearances. It was condemnable that dead bodies were taken in JCBs and deaths of victims were taking place on the roads due to lack of proper ambulance services.

Patients were paying Rs. 500 per day for food at quarantine centres but foul-smelling food was being served to them. A debate was going on about this among the people. The ruling party was making physical attacks on the TDP leaders if they bring the Government’s failures to light. The TDP served good food at just Rs. 5 at Anna Canteens.

Mr. Naidu demanded financial assistance for poor families as lakhs of migrant workers, construction workers and daily wage coolies have lost their work opportunities. The TDP would hold virtual protest meetings next week seeking justice and assistance for the workers in these troubled Covid times. Huge scams took place in land acquisition for house sites, levelling and NREGS funds. Out of the Rs 9,000 Cr, the ruling party looted Rs. 2,000 Cr in land acquisition and Rs. 3,000 Cr in levelling.

Mr. Naidu slammed the government for pushing Andhra Pradesh into a ‘deepening financial crisis’ by implementing anti-people policies. The burden of loans increased by 42 per cent in just one year of the YCP regime even as the State’s economy has been turned upside down. It was bankrupt on the part of the Government to seek permission from the Centre for taking loans from a foreign trust.