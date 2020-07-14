RGV comes up with a new plan for Powerstar

It has been over a decade since Ram Gopal Varma tasted success. But he never sat idle and kept working on back to back projects. Ram Gopal Varma is the only Indian director who is working during the coronavirus season. He directed a bunch of C grade films and released them on his digital platform RGV World. Not stopping here, RGV managed to collect Rs 200 per view for a film called Naked which lasted for just 22 minutes. Ram Gopal Varma is now coming up with one more sensational decision for his upcoming movie Powerstar.

The released pictures made it clear that the film is a satire on Pawan Kalyan. He is quite confident that Pawan Kalyan’s fans and his anti-fans will watch the film for sure. As per the sources, the runtime of the film is said to be 30 minutes. Ram Gopal Varma is in plans to make money even from the trailer of Powerstar. RGV is in talks to release the trailer on pay per view basis.

Though the exact price for the trailer is yet to be fixed, RGV is working on the plans. He may charge Rs 10 to view the trailer and RGV is in plans to recover the budget of the film through the trailer alone. Usually, filmmakers release trailers to reach a wider section of the audience so that their film becomes a huge hit. But RGV is in plans to mint money with the trailer. Powerstar is aimed for July 24th release.