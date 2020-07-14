Don’t meddle with MANSAS: Naidu tells Govt

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has advised the Jaganmohan Reddy government not to interfere with Visakhapatnam-based MANSAS Trust in the light of the latest court judgement in favour of the Travancore Royal Family. He said that the Supreme Court has passed a landmark judgment upholding the rights of the Travancore Royal Family to manage the affairs of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala. The court’s ruling protects the sanctity of prior agreements and long-running traditions of royal families in managing the trusts.

The TDP chief asserted that the AP government must take note of this Travancore development and stop interfering with the management of the Simhachalam Board and MANSAS Trust. The government must stop pursuing to attain its evil goals.

Mr. Naidu said that the Gajapathi family’s rights as custodians of MANSAS Trust must be protected and the YCP regime must not meddle with religious and family-run trusts. The Government must not play dirty politics.

It may be recalled that the YCP government has replaced former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as Chairperson of the MANSAS Trust which triggered a major political controversy in the State.