Tamannaah in a Kannada Remake

Tamannaah is eagerly waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to end so that they can complete all her current commitments. Tamannaah recently signed a deal with Aha and she would soon host a talk show. The latest news is that Tamannaah already signed the remake of Kannada blockbuster film Love Mocktail. The film is made on a budget of Rs 2 crores and it raked massive money at the Kannada box-office.

Tamannaah and Satyadev will play the lead roles in this romantic drama. Naga Sekhar will direct the film and Kala Bhairava will compose the music and background score for his Kannada remake. The regular shoot of this untitled film will commence in September. More details about the remake will be announced soon.