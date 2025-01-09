AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan tendered unconditional apology to Hindus, expressing severe anguish over the death of six devotees in Tirupati stampede. Saying that he is taking full responsibility for the Tirupati tragedy, Dy CM lambasted TTD Board, senior officials and Police for bringing disgrace to the famed Tirumala temple and Andhra Pradesh Government.

“I’m extremely pained by what happened in Tirumala. Never has such a tragedy occured in the history of Tirumala. The auspicious occasion has turned into tragedy, because of gross negligence of TTD management and Police. Hindus across the globe are angered over the death of devotees in Tirupati stampede. It is not about blame game. I’m taking full responsibility for the mishap. I’m sincerely apologizing to Hindus for this tragedy,” said Pawan Kalyan speaking to media in Tirupati.

A visibly moved Pawan Kayan further said, “We can’t bring back lives. We will stand by the families of deceased. We will ensure the best treatment for injured. We will ensure that after they get well, TTD officials will personally take them all for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Darshan.”

Pawan Kalyan comes down heavily on TTD management and Police:

Taking responsibility for the mishap, AP Deputy CM expressed severe ire over TTD management and Police.

“Beacuse of your negligence six lives have been lost, many innocent devotees are suffering. Inspite of presence of enough police force and staff, you have failed to manage the crowd properly. TTD should be adept in crowd management. Beacuse of you, AP Govt is being blamed,” said an irate Pawan Kalyan pointing out to TTD management and Police.

Pawan Kalyan was so disappointed that he personally ordered TTD EO, Syamala Rao, JEO and TTD Chairman to take responsibility, which led to the lives of Balaji devotees. He ordered TTD officials and Police to personally visit victims houses and apologise to their families.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who champions the cause of Hinduism, stressed on the immediate need for complete rehaul of Tirumal Tirupati Devasthanam affairs on the occasion.