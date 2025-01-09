x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede

Published on January 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
image
Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan tendered unconditional apology to Hindus, expressing severe anguish over the death of six devotees in Tirupati stampede. Saying that he is taking full responsibility for the Tirupati tragedy, Dy CM lambasted TTD Board, senior officials and Police for bringing disgrace to the famed Tirumala temple and Andhra Pradesh Government.

“I’m extremely pained by what happened in Tirumala. Never has such a tragedy occured in the history of Tirumala. The auspicious occasion has turned into tragedy, because of gross negligence of TTD management and Police. Hindus across the globe are angered over the death of devotees in Tirupati stampede. It is not about blame game. I’m taking full responsibility for the mishap. I’m sincerely apologizing to Hindus for this tragedy,” said Pawan Kalyan speaking to media in Tirupati.

A visibly moved Pawan Kayan further said, “We can’t bring back lives. We will stand by the families of deceased. We will ensure the best treatment for injured. We will ensure that after they get well, TTD officials will personally take them all for Sri Venkateswara Swamy Darshan.”

Pawan Kalyan comes down heavily on TTD management and Police:

Taking responsibility for the mishap, AP Deputy CM expressed severe ire over TTD management and Police.

“Beacuse of your negligence six lives have been lost, many innocent devotees are suffering. Inspite of presence of enough police force and staff, you have failed to manage the crowd properly. TTD should be adept in crowd management. Beacuse of you, AP Govt is being blamed,” said an irate Pawan Kalyan pointing out to TTD management and Police.

Pawan Kalyan was so disappointed that he personally ordered TTD EO, Syamala Rao, JEO and TTD Chairman to take responsibility, which led to the lives of Balaji devotees. He ordered TTD officials and Police to personally visit victims houses and apologise to their families.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who champions the cause of Hinduism, stressed on the immediate need for complete rehaul of Tirumal Tirupati Devasthanam affairs on the occasion.

Next Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter Previous Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
image
Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call
image
Brahma Anandam: Anandamaaye is a soothing melody

Latest

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali
image
Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman’s Call
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Most Read

image
Decades of Struggle End as SC Community Gets Cremation Shelter
image
AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan apologises to Hindus over Tirupati stampede
image
Tirupati Stampede Incident: Nara Chandrababu Naidu Takes Key Decisions

Related Articles

Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor Adah Sharma With Her Pets Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025 Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions