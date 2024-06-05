AP Elections: NTR congratulates his Family Members

Nara Chandrababu Naidu is back in AP politics and the alliance of NDA reported a resounding victory. Young Tiger NTR has been away from TDP and AP politics for a long time and he has been focused completely on politics. After TDP, Janasena and BJP registered a resounding victory, NTR took his official social media page to laud his family members who won in the polls. He congratulated Chandrababu Naidu for returning back to the Chief Minister’s chair. NTR also congratulated Nara Lokesh, Balakrishna, Purandheswari and Sri Bharat for their victories. All of them received huge majorities in the polls.

NTR is currently shooting for Devara directed by Koratala Siva. The film is announced for Dasara release. He is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and the film is slated for 2025 release. NTR will start the shoot of his next film to be directed by Prashanth Neel and the shoot commences later this year.