Sharwa’s Manamey Censor: Refreshing Family Saga

Sharwanand is coming up with his next Manamey which will be out in theatres in a couple of days on June 7th. The promos have definitely created a lot of curiosity for the movie. Manamey received U/A censor certificate and the reports from censor screening are totally positive. First of all, the movie has a total runtime of 2:35 hours. Given it is a family entertainer, the duration is exemplary for the genre. Sriram Adittya changed his style for the movie and made Manamey a refreshing family saga with feel-good emotions. While Sharwanand is lauded for his energetic performance, Krithi Shetty is also appreciated for her flawless portrayal of an atypical character. The kid Vikram Adittya is also winning hearts, even before the film’s release. Vennela Kishore’s presence assures adequate entertainment. As per reports, Manamey is an out-and-out entertainer with top-notch production and technical values. Particularly, Hesham Abdul Wahab’s BGM and theme songs are said to be one of the biggest strengths of the movie. While a major part of the movie will be entertaining, the last sequences that are high on emotions will connect equally to families and youth, as it discusses a crucial point.

