Modi elected as leader of NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA in New Delhi on Wednesday. The NDA leaders met in Delhi and elected Modi as their leader.

BJP national president J P Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, and union minister Rajnath Singh, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JDU chief Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, JDS leader H D Kumara Swamy, LJP (RV) leader Chirag Paswan, HAM leader Jitinram Manjhi, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, AD (S) leader Anupriya Patel, RLD leader Jayanth Chowdhury, NCP leader Praful Patel, UPPL leader Prabodh Boro, AGP leader Atul Bora, SKM leader Indra Hang Subba, and AJSU leader Sudesh Mahato were present at the meeting.

They resolved to hail the leadership of Narendra Modi in the last ten years. They said that the people of all sections have developed in the last ten years under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The people of the country have voted for a leader continuously for the third time after six decades of Independence.

We are proud of Narendra Modi and his leadership. He led us to victory in the 2024 general elections. The NDA would protect the interests of the people and the nation. Narendra Modi would lead us for the overall development of the nation and the people. NDA would work for the improvement of the living conditions of the people of the country, the NDA leaders said in a resolution.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief had declared that he is with the NDA and continues to be with the NDA. He brushed aside the rumours that he is in touch with the INDI Alliance leaders. Naidu is also likely to join the NDA government at the Centre. He might get one cabinet seat this time as the BJP will have to accommodate its leader Daggubati Purandheswari in the cabinet.