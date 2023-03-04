AP employees blame govt for not honouring their demands

The State government employees are blaming the government for not honouring their demands and violating the set rules. The employees are currently holding regional meetings to mobilise support for their proposed agitational programme, starting from March 9.

Employees Joint Action Committee chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, addressed a meeting of the employees at Kadapa on Saturday. He criticised the government for not providing compassionate jobs to the children of the deceased employees. The employment provision was getting delayed beyond acceptable time, he said.

He also blamed the state government for not providing health care for the employees through employees’ health scheme (EHS). He said that the scheme exists only on paper and the employees were made to pay the bills. He regretted that the reimbursement of the health bills was also getting delayed.

Bopparaju Venkateswarlu criticised the government for not paying salaries for the employees on the first day of the month. The salaries are delayed days together causing severe inconvenience to the employees who have committed payments to be made every month.

The JAC chairman also demanded that the government extend the 62 years retirement extension to the employees of the universities, corporations and residential schools and colleges. He also wanted the government to pay leave encashment, clear pending DAs, and pay overtime allowances to the APSRTC employees.

Venkateswarlu called upon the employees to join the agitational programme which was already released by the JAC and other government employees’ association. He took strong exception to the government officials holding talks with the unions and not resolving the issues raised by them. He said that these meetings have become timepass events.

He also demanded that the government implement the issues agreed at the cabinet sub-committee meeting earlier. He also wanted the government to consider the issues of the contract and outsourcing employees, which are now part of the agitation programme.