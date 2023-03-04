Magunta Raghava Reddy’s custody extended

Ruling YSR Congress MP from Ongole, Magunta Srinivasula Reddy’s son Magunta Raghava Reddy custody was extended by another 14 days. Raghava Reddy was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Raghava Reddy is currently in the Tihar jail serving the judicial custody. He was arrested on February 10 by the Enforcement Directorate after a brief questioning. Raghava Reddy’s father Srinivasula Reddy had denied the role of his son in the Delhi liquor scam. However, the ED had picked him up in Delhi and sent to jail.

The arrest came as a rude shock for the Magunta family as Srinivasula Reddy is planning to launch his son into politics in the 2024 general election. He had announced that his son would succeed him in politics in the next round of elections.

Sources say that Srinivasula Reddy had planned to launch his son from TDP this time. Srinivasula Reddy was the TDP MP between 2014 and 2019. Though he had joined the YSR Congress and won the 2019 elections, his soul is with the TDP and had already made up his mind to launch his son from the TDP.

With the arrest of the young Reddy, the family is in big trouble. Srinivasula Reddy had placed several pieces of evidence before the media to deny any link to the scam to his family members, particularly his son. However, the ED had arrested Raghava Reddy.

The family had been into the liquor business for over four decades and is spread over seven states in the country. His elder brother, late Magunta Subbarami Reddy, had started the business, which is now continued by Srinivasula Reddy and his son.

It is now to be seen what the family would do to save the young member, who has political aspirations.