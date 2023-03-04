Tirupati SP acting as YSRCP spokesperson, says Deepak Reddy

AP MLC and TDP senior leader, G Deepak Reddy, on Saturday said that the District Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tirupati is acting not as an IPS officer but as a spokesperson of the ruling YSRCP.

Before denying the statement made by TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on ganja, the SP should go through the NCRB reports and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) beside statements made by none other than Union Minister, Nirmala Seetharaman, he said. The MLC asked whether the SP is daring enough to arrest those involved in ganja and other narcotic drugs smuggling.

By making statements like Lokesh is blaming the police, the SP is not supporting the ruling party, Deepak Reddy asked. During the Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh has been receiving numerous complaints with regard to free availability of ganja in the State, he said adding that Lokesh has written to both the Prime Minister, the Union Home Secretary and the Norcotics Bureau mentioning several instances of persons falling victim to the drugs and ganja besides the free availability of these norcotics.

Also, Lokesh included in the letter the massive quantity of ganja destroyed and the statement made by Nirmala Seetharaman, he added. The SP is making statements in support of the State Government and he should realise the fact that the local MLA went to every doorstep to make a request to the people to see to it that their children should not fall victim to the drugs, the MLC stated.

Without making baseless allegations against Lokesh, the SP should make it clear what steps he has taken to check the sale and smuggling of ganja and other drugs, Deepak Reddy asked. Observing that the SP should respect the position that he is holding, the TDP leader asked the police officer to do justice to the people.

Deepak Reddy also mentioned that earlier YSRCP MP, Vijaya Sai Reddy, too has said Lokesh is into ganja business. If at all if this is a fact, what prevented the State Government to take action against Lokesh, the MLC questioned.