Naidu promises to stand by advocates who support him now

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he would stand by all those advocates who support him and the TDP now. He promised to take care of them once the TDP forms government in the state after the next elections.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to continue the legal battle against the YSR Congress government. He said that the government was depriving the people of their rights and the opposition parties of their role in democracy. He said that the TDP had been fighting legal battles for the last three-and-a-half years to protect democracy in the state.

He said that the TDP had been fighting both political and legal battles with the YSR Congress. He said that the ruling YSR Congress had been targeting and victimising the TDP activist and leaders. He congratulated the leaders and the cadre for facing the atrocities of the ruling party.

Chandrababu Naidu made a call to the educated people to come to politics and join the democratic process. He said that the TDP had been supporting the educated people in the party and never backed the rich. “I want the educated people to come into active politics but not the rich alone,” he said.

He alleged that the British rule was better than Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule in the state in the last three-and-a-half years. He emphasised the need for TDP legal cells at the Assembly constituency level to protect the party leaders and cadre from being victimised.

Chandrababu Naidu also referred to the police restrictions created for the Yuva Galam padayatra of Lokesh. He wanted the advocates to stand by Lokesh all through his padayatra.

The TDP president also alleged that the ruling party leaders were looting the private properties in Visakhapatnam. He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have looted at least Rs 40,000 crore in Visakhapatnam and it was for this reason, the YSR Congress was keen on moving to Visakhapatnam.

The people of Visakhapatnam were living in fear as the YSR Congress leaders were exploiting them and robbing them of their properties. Chandrababu Naidu wanted the advocates to stand by the people of Visakhapatnam and save them from the exploiters.