AMS Teaser: Pleasant & Refreshing Romantic Tale

Nandini Reddy, after a long break, and Swapna Cinema, after the fresh success of Sita Ramam, have joined hands for an out-and-out family entertainer Anni Manche Sakunamule starring Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair in the lead roles. Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the teaser of the movie co-produced by Mitra Vinda Movies.

While the title alone generated positive vibes, the teaser is very pleasant and refreshing. There is nothing more precious than having a beautiful family and the same is conveyed through this lovely teaser where Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair appeared as love birds. Without revealing much about the core point, the makers impress us big time with the teaser.

Santosh Sobhan and Malvika shared sparkling chemistry, wherein Rajendra Prasad’s screen presence is another attraction. It’s good to see Gauthami on screen, after a long. Nandini must be appreciated not just for her writing and making, but also for the casting choices.

Sunny Kurapati captured every frame beautifully, while Mickey J Meyer’s background score is very pleasant. The teaser increases our curiosity to watch the movie which will be arriving in theatres in Summer on May 18th.