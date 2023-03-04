Gopichand’s Rama Banam Release Date Sealed

There is a mad rush for the release of films in the summer season, this season. From small-time, to medium-range to high-budget entertainers, there will be big number of movies releasing in the holiday season. Latest to join the list is Gopichand’s Rama Banam.

The wholesome family entertainer is coming to theatres near you on May 5th. This poster from an action sequence presents Gopichand in an action-packed avatar. He is seen carrying a weapon in his hand.

Sriwass who earlier provided two blockbusters to Gopichand is directing this movie on People’s Media Factory. Dimple Hayathi is the heroine.