AP entered initial stages of community transmission?

The Andhra Pradesh government has made it clear that it would not be possible to lift lockdown after April 14 completely. The COVID-19 epidemic threat is on the increase. AP Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy has said that the state has entered into the initial stages of community transmission. The 3rd stage symptoms are being seen with localised cluster-based transmissions beginning already.

The higher densities of populations are making the threat even more challenging. New York City is experiencing its worst virus crisis because of higher population densities compared to other American cities. Moreover, the officials are worried about the severity of health crisis if cluster transmissions begin in slums and poor people’s localities. Already, Mumbai city is greatly worried about its slums like Dharavi getting exposed to Corona threat.

Amid these fears, AP will continue lockdown restrictions in hot spots like Guntur and Vijayawada. Based on special surveys on persons showing Corona symptoms, the government is conducting tests on 2,000 persons.