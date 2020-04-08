Allu Arjun’s deadly rugged look as Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday today and on this occasion, the first look poster along with the title of his next film is unveiled. The film directed by Sukumar is titled Pushpa. Allu Arjun looks deadly and rugged in the released poster with thick hair and beard. His de-glam look as Pushpa sounds extremely new for everyone. Sukumar has been completely successful once again in transforming his lead actor.

The regular shoot of Pushpa starts once the lockdown gets lifted. Rashmika is the leading lady and Allu Arjun is rumored to play a lorry driver in this action thriller set in Chittoor backdrop. Allu Arjun is currently learning the Chittoor accent in Pushpa. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.