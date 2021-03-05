‘AP Fact Check’ to be Sakshi twin sister?

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has announced the setting up of ‘AP Fact Check’ website. In this, the Government proposes to condemn any reports appearing in the media defaming the Chief Minister, Ministers and their decisions. Already, the YS Jagan family Sakshi media is doing everything possible to cover up and defend the Jagan Reddy Government’s policies and programmes 7 days a week.

The ruling party has come to a conclusion that only the Sakshi and a few favourable channels are not enough in the face of the aggressive onslaught from social media. Even the Eenadu and the Andhra Jyothi are coming out with biting stories on the outright corruption in various projects and also on the failures of the Government in projects like Polavaram.

Social media comments have become a major irritant for the ruling YCP. Now, the Government is proposing to condemn with proof all those deliberately defamatory comments and stories in the media and social media in ‘AP Fact Check’. Whenever critical stories appear in the media or social media, Sakshi is coming out with stories to defend the Government. Now, AP Fact Check is going to be more less an extension of Sakshi. As it is, there is criticism that many staff drawing salaries from the Government are indeed working for Sakshi. Doubts are arising whether AP Fact Check will end up being just a twin sister for Sakshi rather than serving its true purpose of giving clarity to the public on burning issues.