Sreekaram Trailer: A Thoughtful take on Farmers

Young actor Sharwanand is one of the finest performers of Telugu cinema. His next film Sreekaram is announced for March 11th release and is directed by Kishore. The trailer of Sreekaram is out and it looks visually fantastic. The trailer is focused on explaining the importance of farmers and the challenges they face. Sharwanand plays a youngster who picks up farming over a profession in IT when offered a prominent place in USA.

The trailer looks promising and has a strong emotional drama. Sharwanand is focused on introducing new techniques of farming in his village and educates the farmers. Sreekaram trailer looks thoughtful with enough sensible stuff. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine and Mickey J Meyer is the music director. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, Sreekaram releases on March 11th on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.