AP fallen victim to Jagan’s indiscreet decisions, says Naidu

AP has fallen a victim to the indiscreet decisions of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his government, and the Chief Minister has totally destroyed Polavaram project and Amaravati with his inefficiency and vengeful attitude, felt former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

In a chitchat with media persons at the TDP headquarters, Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed that “after coming back to power we will overcome all the challenges and create assets for the welfare of the people of the State.”

Making it clear that the State is his top priority, the former chief minister stated that he will certainly bring the disfigured State back on the track. Asking as to why the volunteers, appointed by the State Government, are gathering personal information from the people, Chandrababu stated that keeping a vigil on the public will not be tolerated.

The TDP supremo believes that the Maha Sakhthi scheme announced by his party will certainly bring in radical changes in the lifestyle of women in the State. He said that the schemes announced at Mahanadu in the name of ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ will be taken close to the people. “Already the TDP leaders are on bus yatra to take the schemes to the people and we are planning a special campaign on the women’s welfare programmes the details of which will be announced on July 14,” Naidu stated.

Door-to-door campaigns will be part of the programme, Naidu said and explained in detail the results of each welfare scheme and how they will bring changes in the lifestyle of various sections of people. “We are also considering what more can be done for the people,” he added.

The former chief minister felt that the people of the State have suffered more from the Jagan’s inefficient rule than the State’s bifurcation. “I know that I have to face certain challenges. But I am confident that I can rebuild the State which got damaged with the destructive rule of Jagan,” Chandrababu said.

Making it clear that the power charges will be brought down soon after the TDP is back in power, he expected revolutionary changes if solar power is utilised in full-scale.

Observing that he has developed Hyderabad with a vision, Naidu said that the results are in front of everyone. “We too should have such capital which will be a centre for investments and for creating employment. Amaravati has been conceived in that way. But with the vengeful attitude Jagan has completely destroyed Amaravati resulting in the State sans a capital,” Naidu regretted.

Is it not the people who suffered from this kind of politics, the TDP supremo asked and questioned Jagan who has given him the right to destroy public property. Pointing out that the Supreme Court has adjourned the capital case to December, Naidu expressed doubts when the final judgement will be delivered.

The former chief minister felt that Jagan with his inefficient rule has totally damaged the Polavaram project which is the lifeline for the people of the State. Had the project been completed even remote areas of the State would have got irrigation water and had the inter-linking of rivers also been taken up the State would have come out of the water crisis, Naidu maintained.