Buzz: Vijay and Shankar to team up?

There is a clear indication from Thalapathy Vijay to Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members that he will quit films after entering into full-time politics. After Thalapathy68, the actor is planning to make his political entry. There is also a storng buzz going that Vijay will work with Shankar for a political drama before making his full time debut into Tamil Nadu politics.

After Snehithudu, an official remake of 3 Idiots, Shankar is collaborating with Vijay after 11 years. Shankar is planning a film. The director has only narrated a one-liner to the hero and he needs to get full script confirmation soon. Shankar has two big releases ahead, Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Both of them are expected to release next year.