I stepped into Simhapuri like a lion, roars Lokesh

Declaring that Yuva Galam is people’s voice, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday made it clear that he has already completed 2,000 km long journey in his pada yatra despite announcements that even a step will not be allowed to move forward and will not be permitted to meet people.

Addressing a huge gathering at Kondapuram of Udayagiri Assembly segment in the combined Nellore district as part of his pada yatra, Lokesh boldly stated that he entered Simhapuri as a lion and those who claimed that he will not be allowed to enter the area are nowhere near. “I have undertaken pada yatra in 10 Assembly segments in the combined Nellore district and personally met the people to have first hand information on the problems they are facing,” said Lokesh.

Pointing out that the TDP regime has done a lot for the combined Nellore district, including the late NT Rama Rao, who initiated steps to supply irrigation water to eight lakh acres in the district through Somasila and Kandaleru projects, Lokesh said despite all this the voters here have elected only three MLAs from the TDP in 2014. This will not deter the party from taking steps to further develop the district by the coming TDP government, Lokesh declared.

The TDP general secretary called upon the party activists in the district to hoist the party flag in Udayagiri. “I will take responsibility for the future of party leaders and activists. If anyone tries to create problems for you they will have to pay a heavy price as the TDP government will be back in power in a few more months,” Lokesh stated.

Earlier, the villagers of Satyavolu in a memorandum wanted a list irrigation facility from the local tank, Lokesh said that soon after the TDP government is formed all the pending projects will be completed. This government did not take up even the Polavaram project and how the common man can expect these minor projects to be completed, he said.

An advocate from Nandyal, Tatireddy Tulisi Reddy, who was earlier an active leader from the area, joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh, along with thousands of his followers. Welcoming all of them into the party fold, Lokesh said that the TDP welcomes all those who are ready to join hands for putting an end to this atrocious rule.

Lokesh visited the elementary school in Kommili in the Udayagiri Assembly segment. The TDP general secretary met several students on his way to the school and wished them all success in their studies.