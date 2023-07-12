Top Production House Slammed for Uncleared Dues

A top production and distribution house which completed 50 films as producers in the recent years has been busy with several projects. A big-budget film is in the making and is slated for release next year from this production house. The production house is yet to clear the dues of over a crore for the Fighters Union for the recent biggie. The dues are yet to be cleared since two months. The latest schedules of two films that are to be produced by this production house are kept on hold as the action episodes are called off. The Fighters Union decided not to work for the films produced by this top production house till the dues are cleared.

This is a huge embarrassment for the production house and the incident took place two weeks ago. The producer is yet to clear the dues even after the incident took place. This became the topic of discussion in the production house and across the Tollywood circles. With each production house backing several films, there has been a severe financial stress across Tollywood. It is a matter of balancing things and clearing the dues instead of landing in the news.