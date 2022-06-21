AP Government issued notices in Ticket Pricing Portal Case

The Andhra Pradesh government has been keen on a transparent ticket-selling system and the government issued a special GO through which the government would sell the ticket prices across all the theatres in the state. The guidelines are issued by the AP government and the theatre owners have been asked to sign the agreements for the same. Several cases are filed in the AP High Court in the recent week against the move of the AP government. Sandeep, the Deputy General Manager of Big Entertainment filed a petition in the AP High Court recently.

The High Court issued notices for AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation, AP Technology Services and the Secretaries of the Home Ministry, Legal Department. The court asked them to file a counter at the earliest. Several multiplex owners approached the court and the AP High Court said that the decision on interim order will be taken soon. All the cases are heard collectively and the AP High Court will issue the judgment soon. The next hearing will take place on June 27th.