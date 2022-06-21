Nithiin locks Pawan Kalyan’s Director

Young actor Nithiin is currently busy with multiple films. The actor is almost done with the shoot of Macherla Niyojakavargam and the film releases soon. The actor also commenced the shoot of Vakkantham Vamsi’s film which is expected to be wrapped up later this year. Nithiin and Surendar Reddy are discussing about teaming up and the film rolls next year. As per the current update, Nithiin is said to have signed one more new film.

Saagar Chandra who directed Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak will direct Nithiin soon. The young actor responded on a positive note for Saagar Chandra’s script. Saagar Chandra directed Bheemla Nayak but it was Trivikram who walked with the success credits. There are talks that Nithiin and Saagar Chandra film will commence shoot in September and it would release next year. An official announcement about the film will be made soon.