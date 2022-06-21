First Look: Vijay Makes Entry As Vaarasudu

Nation-award winning director Vamshi Paidipally is directing Thalapathy Vijay in an out and out family entertainer and this 66th movie of the actor marks his first straight Telugu one. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine in the movie produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

Besides revealing the title, the makers of the movie also dropped its first look poster. Vaarasudu is the title finalized and the first look strikes a chord with Vijay’s trendy appearance. True to the tagline of The Boss Returns, Vijay poses like a boss in the picture.

Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha are playing significant roles in the movie which is presently being filmed in Chennai with the major cast taking part in the ongoing lengthy schedule.

Vaarasudu will arrive in theatres during Pongal in 2023.