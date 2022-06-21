All set for Atmakuru Assembly by-election

Things are in place for the by-election to the Atmakur Assembly constituency in Nellore district to be held on June 23. The by-election is held as sitting MLA and Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy died of cardiac arrest in February this year.

The YSR Congress fielded Gowtham Reddy’s brother Vikram Reddy for the by-election. The TDP and the Jana Sena are not contesting the election as a practice where the ticket is given to the family members of the deceased MLA.

Only the BJP, besides a dozen independents and registered party candidates are in the fray. The BJP fielded G Bharath Kumar in the by-election. The party campaigned extensively in the constituency even roping in national leaders to campaign.

However, the ruling YSR Congress has a clear edge to win the seat according to the political observers. The BJP is likely to end up in the second place as it has no support from its ally, the Jana Sena, also.

The Election Commission had made all arrangements for the polling in 279 polling booths in the constituency. In all, 1300 personnel are on election duty where 2.08 lakh voters are scheduled to cast their vote.

The counting would be held at the Andhra Engineering College at Atmakru on June 26.