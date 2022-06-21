Ex-MLA Amanchi gets CBI notice on Social media case

Former MLA from Chirala and ruling YSR Congress leader Amacnhi Krishna Mohan received yet another notice from the CBI to appear before it on Wednesday. The CBI had asked the former legislator to attend the questioning at its camp office in Vijayawada.

Amanchi Krishna Mohan is accused in the case of abusing judges in the social media. The CBI had already arrested several others in the case. Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, NRI Punch Prabhakar are also accused in the case.

The former legislator had attended the questioning by the CBI in the past in Visakhapatnam. The case was booked against Amanchi Krishna Mohan and 90 others in November last year.

The state police have booked the cases on all those who accused and abused the judges through their posts in the social media. However, the high court had transferred the case to the CBI for speedy investigation.

While some of them were arrested and jailed, the CBI is yet to arrest several others. The CBI is finding it hard to arrest Punch Prabhakar who lives in America. Though the CBI could get his social media accounts closed, the NRI had opened fresh accounts and continues to challenge the cops.

It is to be seen what the CBI would do when Amanchi Krishna Mohan turns up before its camp office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.