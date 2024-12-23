AP Government Sets Launch Date for TIDCO Houses

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced significant progress in both housing and capital development projects during the 44th CRDA Authority Meeting held at the Secretariat under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s chairmanship. The meeting resulted in approval of ₹2,723 crore for new capital development works, along with setting a firm timeline for the TIDCO housing project completion.

Under the housing initiative, Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that 1.18 lakh TIDCO houses will be ready for inauguration by June 12, 2025. The project represents a joint investment from both central and state governments, with each house receiving funding of ₹3.90 lakh.

The meeting also approved several capital development projects for Amaravati, including infrastructure development in LPS Zone 7 and Zone 10, progress on the capital outer ring road, and the Vijayawada bypass road project. The total approved projects under CRDA have now reached ₹47,288 crore. Minister Narayana confirmed that the tender process for new capital construction works will be completed by next month.

Discussing previous housing initiatives, the minister highlighted that the former Telugu Desam government had secured central approval for over 7 lakh TIDCO houses, with construction beginning on more than 3 lakh units. However, he criticized the subsequent YSRCP government for reducing the target from 7 lakh to 2.61 lakh houses.

On the financial front, the AP government has approved the release of ₹102 crore to banks to restart stalled housing projects. Minister Narayana emphasized that capital construction costs won’t burden the public, as expenses will be met through land sales and capital development revenues.