Will Revanth achieve what Chandrababu and YS Jagan cannot!

The issue of Sandhya theatre stampede, has initially turned into ‘politicians Vs filmstars’ issue and now it is taking the turn of ‘Telangana Vs Andhra’. As the controversial unraveling of events, went out of control, many are seeing it as Revanth Reddy Government hounding Allu Arjun.

If the buck stopped at Allu Arjun, then it would not have been so concerning. But sadly, entire Telugu film industry is being targeted and feeling the heat.

As CM Revanth Reddy sent clear signals that he is miffed with Tollywood, fringe groups and lumpen elements are milking the situation to create unrest.

The press conference of a suspended police officer is a clear example of it. While the news about his suspension came out later in the day, his derogatory language against Allu Arjun and his unruly words about film industry made headlines. He even tried to raise ‘Telangana Vs Andhra’ conflict, reminding how Tollywood was harassed and abused by a section of irresponsible political groups during Telangana agitation.

The attack on Allu Arjun reminded of the insecurity faced by Tollywood during Telangana agitation. What’s concerning is, even during agitation, no film star or film industry insiders were attacked personally. This is the first time when a film star’s home is attacked by hooligans in Hyderabad.

These developments quickly gave way to debate, “Will Tollywood shift to Andhra Pradesh?” While no Tollywood person will answer this in affirmative, one thing everyone has realized with Allu Arjun episode is that, ‘how much they contribute to Govt’s exchequer, Hyderabad’s growth or how long they live in Telangana’, they are always being seen as outsiders from AP and are becoming a target of attacks.

This will surely make them explore the option of setting up operations or buying homes even in AP, though may not get completely shifted from Hyderabad. This will ensure them an alternative in case of untoward incidents or during political conflicts.

Telugu Film Industry has been facing unpleasant and unwanted situations since Congress came into power in Telangana last December. The dissatisfaction and confusion in Tollywood has peaked with ‘Allu Arjun Vs Reddy Reddy’ episode. If the same situation continues, then Telugu Film Industry bigwigs will surely look towards AP.

If that happens then Revanth Reddy will be credited for ensuring the herculean task of convincing Telugu film industry to look towards Andhra Pradesh, when even CM Chandrababu Naidu and former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, have been finding it difficult to attract Tollywood personalities to AP.