NTR and Ram Charan Holidaying in Dubai

Tollywood young Superstars Ram Charan and NTR share a special bond and they are close friends. While working in RRR, they are bonded more over work and spending time. During the interviews of the film, they complemented each other. Ram Charan has completed the pre-release event of Game Changer in the USA and he landed in Dubai. NTR completed a lengthy schedule of War 2 and flew to Dubai. Both Ram Charan and NTR are holidaying together in Dubai. Thaman posted an exclusive picture of the duo with him. Uppena director Buchi Babu and the team of Ram Charan’s upcoming movie are in Dubai. The picture of Ram Charan and NTR together is going viral.