Pushpa 2 Makers donates Rs 50 lakhs for Revathi Family

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

Pushpa 2 Makers donates Rs 50 lakhs for Revathi Family

It was a huge loss for the family of Revathi who lost her life in the Sandhya theatre stampede. Her son Sree Tej is battling for life and he is in ICU. He is recovering but it will take a longer time for him to become normal. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar paid their visit to the hospital and met the husband of Revathi. They handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs for the family and Naveen Yerneni announced that they would stand as a support for the family. Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too was present.

Earlier, Komatreddy Venkat Reddy donated Rs 25 lakhs from his trust to the family and he personally monitored the health of Sree Tej. Pushpa star Allu Arjun too donated Rs 25 lakhs and he announced that he would stand as a support for the family. The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations from the film fraternity and they would donate an amount for the family of Revathi very soon.

