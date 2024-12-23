x
Venkatesh looks energetic and vibrant in Sankranti special song

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

Venkatesh looks energetic and vibrant in Sankranti special song

Sankrantiki Vasthunnam starring Victory Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary is gearing up for huge release on 14th January. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi is writing and directing the film. The movie is creating huge buzz and anticipation all over.

Makers have released songs – Godari Gattu and Meenu from the movie and they have become huge chartbusters. Especially, Godari Gattu has found a place in Global list of Top 20 videos. Now, the team is filming special Sankranti song composed by Bheems Ceciroleo in a massive set constructed in RFC, under Bhanu Master choreographer.

The team released a new poster showcasing Venkatesh and leading ladies in traditional costumes celebrating the festival in a vibrant manner. We can see them exuding energy like never before and it is increasing anticipation to watch the song on big screens.

Venkatesh, Aishwarya and Meenakshi are participating in the song shoot. Makers are stating that it will be colorful, energetic and a vibrant one. They expressed confidence it becoming a special festival song for years to come. Shrish is producing the wholesome entertainer while Dil Raju is presenting it.

Previous Pushpa 2 Makers donates Rs 50 lakhs for Revathi Family
